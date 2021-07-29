Senate Hopeful on OTM: I’ll Take Pres. Trump’s Endorsement

SUNBURY – US Senate candidate Jeff Bartos recently joined WKOK’s On The Mark to discuss his continued support of former president Donald Trump.

While dodging specific questions from hosts Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranahan regarding the impact Trump may have on the senate campaign, Bartos finally answered a listener’s request to describe his loyalty to Trump.

“I supported (former) President Trump in 2016 and I proudly supported him again in 2020. I believe his policies gave us the strongest economy in our lifetimes before the pandemic.”

Bartos acknowledged belief in the party line regarding the 2020 presidential election and his desire for Trump’s endorsement in the senatorial race, “In the days after the election, I helped fund and raise money for the poll-watching that was going on in Philadelphia. I think the former president certainly has a big role to play in moving forward in the party and I would be happy to have his endorsement and support.”

The republican hopeful also detailed his support of the former president’s handling of international affairs – especially the Abraham Accord in the Middle East – which Bartos claims the Biden administration refuses to acknowledge.

You can hear more information on how Bartos intends to represent Pennsylvania in the United States senate right here on WKOK and on our podcast page at wkok.com.