PennLive: Lycoming County May Buy Allenwood Prison Camp

WILLIAMSPORT – By John Beauge | Special to PennLive …PennLive is reporting…It appears Lycoming County will be acquiring the former Allenwood Federal Prison Camp to enable it to expand its landfill. The county was the only entity to submit a letter of interest in acquiring the 1,067-acre property, U.S. General Services Agency spokesman Will Powell said Wednesday. “We’re excited about this opportunity,” said county Commissioner Scott L. Metzger. “It will help us with the landfill.” GSA will have an appraisal completed to help determine a fair market value purchase price for the property, he said. The county is not required to have an appraisal but will do so to aid it in negotiations with GSA, said Matthew A. McDermott, director of administration. The process is expected to take about a year. He said he understands a congressional committee must approve the transaction.

Plans are to have the Department of Resource Management take over the property, he said. There is sufficient space excluding wetlands to extend the life of the landfill for another century, he said. The minimum-security prison camp 10 miles south of Williamsport whose inmates included Nixon’s Watergate plumbers G. Gordon Liddy and Jeb Stuart Magruder closed July 18, 2005. The Bureau of Prisons abandoned the property that has become overgrown. The government earlier this year declared it was surplus. It is part of the 8,400 acres including the village of Alvira the federal government acquired in 1942 during World War II, mostly by eminent domain. Approximately 400 residents were displaced to make room for the Pennsylvania Ordnance Works, a TNT manufacturing plant operated by U.S. Rubber Co. for the government. They claim they were told at a March 7, 1942, meeting they could repurchase their property after the war but for the most part that did not occur.

Only about 500 acres on the east side of Route 15 in northern Union County were sold to former owners, said Paul C. Metzger and Stephen Huddy, who researched the history of the area and wrote a book “Alvira and the Ordnance – An American Dream Denied.” The government deeded 4,200 acres to the Bureau of Prisons, 3,018 to the state Game Commission, 220 acres to the county and 400 acres to the then Williamsport Area Community College, now the Pennsylvania College of Technology, they said. The Bureau of Prisons built the three-prison Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex on part of its land, the county constructed two 18-hole golf courses and the college developed its earth sciences campus. Not included in the surplus property is a cemetery and Christ’s Lutheran Church, commonly known as the Stone Church, that served as a community center for Alvira and the surrounding area, Powell said. The county will maintain access to both, McDermott said. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of Prisons gave approval to hold special services in the church.