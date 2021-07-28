New ‘Friends’ Group Starting at RB Winter State Park

RB Winter State Park Starting ‘Friends’ Group

MIFFLINBURG – You may have heard about the Friends of Shikellamy and Milton state parks in the area…now another local ‘friends’ group is being formed.

President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation Marci Mowery says a new group is forming at RB Winter State Park and are now looking for volunteers, “They are really focused on what they can do to help the park. They are looking at trailing work, they are looking at events. They are still in their early stages but they have scheduled volunteer days for the third Saturdays of every month. They have a Facebook page which I recommend people looking for.”

Mowery says the group has many advantages that benefits the future of Winter State Park, “Groups can step in and help raise money for projects, they can offer expertise and they can offer their time and talent. That’s what I think RB Winter as it evolves can work with management, as they work with the staff and build their work plan. There’ll be a lot of good things that come out of the group.”

Mowery and the Foundation also assisted at the start of the ‘friends’ groups at Milton and Shikellamy state parks, which she says have become great successes. You can hear Mowery discuss the plans for more ‘friends’ groups on the WKOK Podcast Page.