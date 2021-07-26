Kulpmont Man Charged After Two Burglaries in One Night

Family Members Were Targets of Burglaries in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – A Kulpmont man faces burglary charges after two home invasions in one night. State Police in Selinsgrove they first responded to a home in Snyder County’s Middlecreek Township just before 10 p.m. on July 4. Police say 45-year old Jeremy Fisher reportedly burglarized a family member’s home, stole a set of car keys, and took a car without permission. Police say Fisher returned the car and left the scene prior to the troopers arrival.

While police were on scene the victim received a text message from another family member saying Fisher also broke into her home. Police responded to the scene and were able to apprehend Fisher at the second residence.

Fisher was arraigned on charges of burglary and other related counts. He was taken to Snyder County Prison in lieu of bail.