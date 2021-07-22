Norry Man Jailed on More Than 200 Child Porn Counts

Northumberland Man Faces $150,000 Bail for Child Abuse Felony Charges

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Northumberland man is facing 200 counts of child pornography.

State police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force say they recently seized the computer of 41-year-old Wayne Lewis of Northumberland. They say they searched his home in the 500 block of Orange Street.

Police said Lewis was suspected of uploading child abuse material to a cloud-based account online, and a forensic examination led to more than 200 felony child pornography counts. Lewis is jailed, $150,000 bail.