Troopers Say Man Jailed After Firing Shotgun at a Residence

WKOK Staff | July 21, 2021 |

NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia man has been jailed after an incident in Union County Sunday.  Milton State police say they arrested 27-year-old Zakary Walls on terroristic threat and several other charges.

Milton troopers say they received a call just after midnight concerning an assault involving a shotgun being fired at a residence in White Deer Township.

Upon arrival the victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when Walls pointed a shotgun at his face then walked a short distance away and fired.  No one was injured.  Walls fled but was apprehended a short time later and is now jailed in the Union County prison in lieu of $100,000s bail. (Deanna Force)

 

