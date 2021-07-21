Troopers Say Man Jailed After Firing Shotgun at a Residence

Man Fires Shotgun at Residence and Jailed

NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia man has been jailed after an incident in Union County Sunday. Milton State police say they arrested 27-year-old Zakary Walls on terroristic threat and several other charges.

Milton troopers say they received a call just after midnight concerning an assault involving a shotgun being fired at a residence in White Deer Township.

Upon arrival the victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when Walls pointed a shotgun at his face then walked a short distance away and fired. No one was injured. Walls fled but was apprehended a short time later and is now jailed in the Union County prison in lieu of $100,000s bail. (Deanna Force)