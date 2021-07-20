AP: Pennsylvania Smashes Old Gambling Revenue Record

PA Headlines 7/20/21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…Pennsylvania smashed its record for gambling revenue, state regulators said Monday, reporting nearly $3.9 billion in the last fiscal year as every category of wagering showed growth in one of the nation’s largest casino and gambling states. The rebound comes after pandemic-related shutdowns helped knock casino revenue down significantly. The nearly $3.9 billion from 14 operating casinos, fantasy sports operators and truck stops for the fiscal year ending June 30 beat the previous high, two years ago, by about 17% and last year’s take by more than 40%, according to figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Revenue in casinos from slot machines, at just under $1.9 billion, and from table games, at $721 million, remains lower than record highs in previous years.

But other, newer categories leaped to new record highs. Online casino gambling grew to nearly $900 million in just its second year, while sports betting grew to $309 million in just its third year. Pennsylvania legalized both as part of an aggressive gambling expansion in 2017. Gambling revenue also benefited from the opening of two new casinos, Live! Casino Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania dropped behind New Jersey in traditional casino gambling revenue in 2020, eight years after it passed New Jersey to become the nation’s No. 2 gambling revenue state behind Nevada, according to figures compiled by the American Gaming Association.

HARRISBURG – PennLive is reporting…Police will charge a juvenile after he ran over a Game Commission employee with an ATV on Monday morning, according to officials. The Game Commission credited swift work by law enforcement that led to the ATV’s rider, a juvenile from Gordon Borough, in Schuylkill County. According to an earlier statement from the Game Commission, the employee was in an area less than 300 yards from the intersection of Malones and Beaver Damn roads on State Game Lands 326 in Butler Township, around 10:30 a.m. when he was run over by an ATV going at a high speed. The employee, who is not being identified by officials, suffered a serious injury to his left leg and was airlifted to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, the Game Commission said. The employee was on a gravel road that accesses the game lands, according to officials. The employee was a game lands maintenance supervisor, helping perform road improvements and was standing next to his work vehicle when he was hit by the ATV.

The Game Commission Warden Jason Macunas spoke to the Republican & Herald, adding that the road the crash occurred on, Stagecoach Road, is a dirt road that ends in a dead-end with a Game Commission parking area. Macunas said a gate was put in to block off the area due to the number of ATVs using the road. The gate has been damaged at least once in the past two weeks, and the employee was making repairs to the gate or doing other maintenance, Macunas told the outlet. According to the Game Commission, the ATV driver made no apparent attempt to avoid hitting the employee. Chuck Lincoln, a law enforcement supervisor with the game commission, told the Republican & Herald that the employee had two broken bones in the shin area of one leg, and other injuries were possible. It is illegal to ride motorized vehicles anywhere on state game lands, except on marked roads designated for use, the Game Commission said.