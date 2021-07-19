Eight-Year-Old Crash Victim’s Kidneys Saves Lives

LEWISBURG – Some potentally comforting news has come out of last Tuesday’s tragic fatal crash that claimed the life of 8-year-old Landyn Zerby of Lewisburg. His aunt says the boy’s kidneys were donated and have now been used to help save two lives.

On a GoFundMe Page to raise money for the family, Zerby’s aunt, Stephanie Squier says his kidneys were used for two middle-aged men, both receiving dialysis for some time.

The boy died from his injuries in the crash that occurred along Route 45 in East Buffalo Township, Union County, when the vehicle was hit from behind.

According to the GoFundMe Page, over $30,000 of the $40,000 has been raised. We have the link posted on WKOK.com.

Squier called Zerby a ‘giver of life’ with an ‘infectious’ laugh, a smile that would light up any room, and always enjoyed helping others.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/landyns-love?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_5cj6+landyns-love