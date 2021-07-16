Front and Reagan Streets to Close for Project in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A section of Front Street will close, and the Reagan Street will be closed, for a multi-million dollar project that city officials say should solve the flood issue once and for all. The city Thursday announced the work schedule, construction closures start next month and will continue into next year.

Officials say Front Street will close for a short time, and Reagan Street will be closed for months.

Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer said the project will involve adding a storm drainage system to pump runoff directly into the Susquehanna River, alleviating stress on the municipal authority’s sewage treatment plant:

“In the future, it’s going to alleviate flooding in the area, which is going to be great for emergency responders (as this is the only route to avoid trains) and great for the individuals of the City of Sunbury. Separating stormwater and sewage will allow us to pump out the stormwater to the Susquehanna,” he said.

Backer said parts of Reagan Street will be closed from August to November this year. Work will resume again April 15 next year, and the project is set to finish August 1, 2022. City officials will give 10 days’ notice before Reagan Street closes for the first stage of the project.

Council Member and mayoral candidate Joshua Brosious, who currently oversees the city’s Department of Public Works, said millions of dollars in grant money, will be used for the project. “Good things take time – it was just one of those things where we had to wait for the right opportune moment, and thanks to everyone pitching in and working together, we got all the money we need to get that section done and it’s going to be a big improvement in that end of town.”

Brosious said the Reagan Street improvements will allow for business and housing development in the future, helping to revitalize the area, To continue to grow and be a focal point like it was ‘back in the day’ and bring it up to the modern times of 2021 to keep bringing people into the city and growing it.”

A detour plan and further project details will be reported on air and online before work begins in August.