UPDATE: Winfield Man Treated and Released After Wreck

UPDATE: Evangelical Community Hospital tells us, Dennis Merkle, 66, Winfield, was treated and released from the hospital.

MIFFLINBURG – A man from Union County was injured in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning. State police tell us, 66-year-old Dennis Merkle of Winfield sustained injuries and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. No condition report or treatment update is available from the hospital this morning.

The troopers tell us, Merkle was riding on Buffalo Road in Buffalo Township, Union County around 11:40am, when he slowed to make a turn. He was hit by a car that tried to pass him on the right. The driver of the other vehicle was charged with a traffic violation. Troopers say Merkle was wearing a helmet at the time.