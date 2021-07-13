Lewisburg Environmental Science Teacher Discusses Eel Conservation

Eel Conservation in the Susquehanna River May Restore Healthy Ecosystem

SUNBURY – River eels were here for thousands of years and now they are being restored. Eel conservation is a topic near and dear to the heart of Van Wagner, an environmental science teacher in the Lewisburg Area High School.

Each year, he teaches the students in his class how eels contribute to the health of the rivers and creeks in The Valley. They have raised hundreds of eels, and recently released on e particular eel into Penns Creek.

Wagner said, “We are the first school in the country to pilot this program called Eels in the Classroom. The idea is to raise eels that are caught as babies in the lower Susquehanna River, raise them in the classroom, then release them.”

Eels are spawned in the ocean, but spend most of their lives in freshwater creeks or rivers in pits called eel dams. Wagner said eels used to be incredibly abundant in The Valley, but man-made dams have decimated the population because it’s impossible for the eels to migrate past them.

“There is evidence that these eel dams may well be older than the pyramids. I can’t tell you conclusively that every single one is – I can’t even tell you which ones are. All I can tell you is the evidence is there that some of these eel dams on the Susquehanna River, the Juniata River, Penns Creek, local creeks are well into the thousands of years old.”

Wagner said the Susquehanna River Basin Commission has been catching and moving eels past the dams, giving him hope for the future of the Susquehanna River eel population and the health of The Valley’s waterways: “It’s about the health of the whole ecosystem, and when you restore one important part of it you’re restoring the whole thing. I would say we are moving things forward.”

