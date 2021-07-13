Watsontown  Police Charged Horse and Buggy Operator with DUI

WATSONTOWN—A 19-year-old Lycoming County man was charged with driving a horse and buddy under the influence of alcohol. Police in Watsontown says they stopped Samuel Zook, of Montgomery, for a traffic violation in the borough around 1:45 a.m. on May 30.

Police say the initial stop was due to the horse drawn carriage not having any lights. Police say that is when they found that Zook was under the influence of alcohol. He’s been charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of Underage Drinking.