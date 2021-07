SUNBURY – Volunteer fire fighters were busy in the Sunbury area overnight.

A two alarm fire in Upper Augusta Township, along Mile Hill Road, damaged a home around 2am.

Then around 5am, wires down along on another section of the road prompted first responder action.

Volunteers from Upper Augusta Township and neighboring communities responded to those incidents this morning. Fire police and EMS crews also responded.

No injuries were reported in either of those incidents.