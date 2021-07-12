Danville Man Died in Motorcycle Collision with Deer

DANVILLE – A Danville man died in a motorcycle collision with a deer Sunday evening.

State Police say the 8pm collision happened in Liberty Township, Montour County. Troopers say 46-year-old Shawn Dunmeyer was riding west on Stump Road, when the deer ran onto the road. After the collision, Dunmeyer died, and a passenger, 37-year-old Cindy Swanger of Danville was injured.

She was taken to Geisinger, according to state police. Swanger is still being treated in the Emergency Department, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger.

Neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, according to troopers.