PA Senate President Jake Corman: Gov. Wolf Weaponizing Elections

From Harrisburg, State Senator Jake Corman, PA Senator President, responded to the directive from the Governor’s office, that local counties not comply with the audit of the 2020 election results, “The Department of State’s directive is an attack on the General Assembly’s power to review, investigate, and legislate in matters within its legislative authority, which includes Pennsylvania’s election system. The Legislature has clear authority – both statutorily and constitutionally – to provide oversight and issue subpoenas. This directive tramples those rights which were specifically put in place to prevent potential abuses and overreach by the Executive Branch.

“This action is another troubling example of the Wolf Administration weaponizing and politicizing the agency that is directly responsible for overseeing free and fair elections. This sort of partisanship from an agency that is supposed to be a neutral arbiter is the reason why most Pennsylvanians lack faith in our election system, and it underscores the need for the kind of real and meaningful election reform that the Governor continues to deny the citizens of our Commonwealth.

“This deeply partisan directive calls into question the ability of the Acting Secretary to serve as a neutral arbitrator on election matters, which will be a key consideration when the Senate considers her nomination in the fall.”