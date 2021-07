MILTON—State police say they’ve charged a man who stole a damaged vehicle and then sold it…he was arrested June 25. Milton state police tell us 28-year-old Jacob Sutton of Muncy had possession of the car, in storage, for the sole purpose of repairing it. Sutton was taken into custody with charges of car theft and he’ll face a hearing soon. The car was said to be collectible, a 1998 white Mitsubishi 3000 GT Spyder