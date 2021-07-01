‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Returns July 4th

SUNBURY – The return of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is coming up in The Valley, just in time for the Fourth of July. Law enforcement leaders in Northumberland County are participating in the event, they say to protect the lives of residents in their communities by taking drunk drivers off the roads.

Northumberland County District Attorney Anthony Matulewicz says the initiative doesn’t just include checkpoints, “In addition to the static checkpoints there are an equal number of roving patrols, which are police driving around side streets.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July 4th holiday period in 2019, and 38% of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. With the Fourth of July festivities wrapping up late in the evening, there will be more vehicles on the road. With more vehicles, there is a higher chance of an accident.

David Everly of the Highway Safety Network heads up the Northumberland Regional Police Traffic Service Project. To prevent friends from driving intoxicated, he says, “Explain to them the consequences if they would drive impaired or under the influence of drugs. You might want to point out to them that DUI fatalities, injuries, property damage, even arrests, are 100% preventable because it’s the person who operates the vehicle that made the poor choice to drive.”

Advice from police: Be sure to have a plan for your celebration weekend. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving. Make sure to have a designated driver. If you see a drunk driver, contact 911. If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friends home safely.