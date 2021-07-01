Two People Hurt Lately, One Treated and Released, One Critical

DANVILLE – After two separate incidents, state police say two local residents sustained serious injuries. One of the people was was treated and released, the other is in critical condition.

Most recently, troopers say 25-year-old Alex Troxell of Northumberland was hurt riding a motorcycle on Route 15 in Union County last Sunday. A Geisinger nursing supervisor says he was treated and released from the hospital.

Last Saturday, 58-year-old Jeffrey Auman of Millmont sustained what troopers called ‘serious injuries’ when a four wheel ATV overturned in Union County. The nursing supervisor at Geisinger says Auman is in critical condition.