Spotlight PA: Veto Sets Up Voter ID Constitutional Amendment

HARRISBURG — Spotlight PA is reporting…Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania’s Election Code on Wednesday, making clear his party’s opposition to stricter voter ID requirements and setting up a potential showdown on the issue at the ballot box. In addition to requiring voters to show ID during every election, the bill would have created early voting, instituted new security rules for drop boxes, and allowed voters to fix mail ballots with missing signatures. GOP lawmakers said the legislation provided extra security measures while also expanding access, but Wolf said it would create new barriers for voters. “This bill is ultimately not about improving access to voting or election security, but about restricting the freedom to vote,” Wolf said in a statement. “If adopted, it would threaten to disrupt election administration, undermine faith in government, and invite costly, time-consuming, and destabilizing litigation.”

The governor’s rejection of House Bill 1300 was expected, but it dealt a blow to county election officials caught in the partisan battle of voting reforms. They’ve been asking for two specific provisions: the ability to process mail ballots ahead of Election Day, and moving up the deadline to request a mail ballot. Passing those two measures, officials said, will fix a majority of the issues that arose last November, when election workers were running in-person and mail elections simultaneously during a pandemic. While the 150-page bill — dubbed the Voting Rights Protection Act — included election officials’ two priorities, it also contained numerous proposals Democrats said would disenfranchise voters, such as limiting the use of drop boxes and requiring signature verification on mail ballots. “This is Pennsylvania’s voter suppression effort rearing its ugly head,” state Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, said on the Senate floor before the chamber approved the bill Friday. “This is Pennsylvania contributing to the national state-by-state effort to suppress the vote.”

State Rep. Seth Grove, a York County Republican who wrote the bill, said it would restore confidence in elections through enhanced security measures. Those include requiring voters to present an ID each time they vote — as opposed to only when they vote at a new polling site, as is currently law — requiring bipartisan teams to check the IDs of people returning ballots at drop boxes, and mandating that ballot-scanning machines have signature verification capabilities. The measure also included curbside voting for those who have difficulties going inside a polling place and increased poll worker pay. “To say I am disappointed in Wolf’s lack of action is an understatement,” Grove said in a statement. “Though Wolf has put on blinders to problems within our election process, it doesn’t mean the problems do not exist.”

Democrats said the bill was a product of Republicans’ refusal to accept the results of the Nov. 3 presidential contest and a solution in search of a problem. There was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and multiple government officials and audits confirmed the accuracy of the votes. Wolf on Wednesday used his line-item veto power to remove $3.1 million from the state budget that Republicans had included to establish a Bureau of Election Audits. Democrats said they never agreed to the creation of such an office. The governor said he was “willing to engage in good faith to refine our shared priorities and work to find common ground in areas where we do not currently have agreement,” but he said he refused to negotiate if stricter voter ID requirements were part of the package.

There is a way for Republicans to avoid Wolf entirely: the constitutional amendment process, which they’re increasingly using to advance their priorities. GOP lawmakers sent two questions about curtailing the governor’s emergency powers to the voters, who approved the changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution this May. Such amendments rarely fail to pass: Since the 1990s, voters have approved 100% of ballot questions. Grove warned in a statement last week that if his bill was vetoed, “we will take election reform directly to the people and bypass the executive branch.” A constitutional amendment proposed by state Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County, would require voters to show a “valid,” government-issued ID each time they vote at a polling place or include proof of ID with their mail ballot. It passed the Senate last week and was sent to the House for consideration.

The General Assembly must approve the measure in two consecutive two-year sessions to send the question to the voters. The earliest the question could appear on the ballot is 2023. Voter ID has a contentious history in Pennsylvania. In 2012, the state enacted one of the nation’s strictest mandates — requiring voters to present a government-issued photo ID — but courts struck it down as unconstitutional before it took effect. Still, roughly three-quarters of respondents to a recent Franklin & Marshall College poll of Pennsylvania voters said they favor requiring all voters to show photo ID. Wolf said the state already has voter ID requirements, though it’s fair to have a discussion about whether Pennsylvanians are “satisfied” with the current rules.

“The voter ID that was talked about in HB 1300 is not the voter ID that I think is reasonable,” he said Wednesday during a press conference. “It’s selectively discriminatory and it suppresses the vote.” Voter ID can make it harder for marginalized groups such as the elderly to access the polls, though Grove’s bill would have required county election boards to provide each voter with a free registration card that includes their signature and a scannable ID number. Without an acceptable ID, the bill would have allowed voters to sign an affidavit and provide the last four digits of their Social Security number. State lawmakers recessed until late September after passing the election overhaul last week, diminishing the hopes of county election officials that any changes will be implemented in time for the fall municipal election.

State Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, last week introduced a bill that solely addresses election officials’ two priorities: giving counties seven days of precanvassing and moving the mail ballot application deadline to 15 days before Election Day. In a statement, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania said local officials “remain ready to partner on ongoing election reform efforts.” Grove responded in a tweet, saying, “There won’t be any. We are going straight to the people. Take your complaints to Gov. Wolf.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses. Wolf, a Democrat, touted $300 million extra for school district operations and instruction, including the unique idea of setting aside $100 million of that strictly for school districts historically disadvantaged by how Pennsylvania distributes aid to schools. As a result, big urban school districts — including Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, York, Erie, Harrisburg, Scranton, Lancaster and Chester-Upland — will get a bigger jolt of state aid than they would have had that money gone through the state’s six-year-old funding formula.

Still, the state will only send about 15% of the roughly $7 billion in aid to public schools through a modern formula meant to help districts that are growing or dealing with larger populations of poorer families. The rest is distributed through a formula dating back to the 1990s or simply through the politics of needing to win votes in the Legislature. Wolf called it a “life-changing investment for students,” although he acknowledged that much more needs to be done for public schools. “Here’s the truth: This is an important step forward and it’s worthy of celebration,” Wolf told a news conference on the Capitol steps Wednesday, backed by Democratic lawmakers and public school advocates. “But we still have work to do. We still have a long way to go before education in Pennsylvania is fully and fairly funded, adequate and fair funding. We don’t have that yet.”

Wolf in February asked lawmakers for $1.3 billion in aid to ensure that Pennsylvania’s updated school-funding formula is used for every dollar of state aid, while ensuring that no district would see a reduction. Republicans balked at the price tag. In an 11th-hour deal to set aside $100 million for the poorest school districts, Republicans got Wolf to agree to repeal his regulation to expand the ranks of lower-wage salaried workers who must receive time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week. The regulation was to take effect in October after years of Wolf’s administration working on it and winning regulatory approval for it last year. Wolf’s administration had estimated that roughly 82,000 more workers would have made between $20 million to $23 million a year in increased earnings, had the overtime expansion gone into full effect.

Repealing it was a top priority of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, and Wolf characterized the repeal as a necessary compromise with a Republican-controlled Legislature. “We need to have a fairer, better Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “I think we made a step forward. It’s not the full step that any of us would have liked if we had a perfect world.” All told, for the 2021-22 fiscal year beginning Thursday, the $39.8 billion budget package boosts spending through the state’s main bank account by 6%, supported by billions in federal pandemic recovery aid.

HARRISBURG – WHTM is reporting…Add a new problem to the list of headaches with Pennsylvania’s revamped unemployment system: fraud. The state says it’s seeing a big surge in fraud and scams, and at the same time, people are still having trouble filing their claims. This new system launched earlier this month and is aimed at making the process faster and easier, but it hasn’t been a totally smooth launch, and some users are fed up. John Yates has been unemployed for more than a year because of the pandemic. He didn’t have any issues filing claims until the launch of L and I’s new system on June 8th. “Then you went to try and log in, using that new account and that’s when everything went downhill for me,” Yates said. He watched the state’s YouTube video, laying out how to get into the system, but that didn’t help him. “It would just start looping back around. It takes you back to asking the same questions, entering your name and your social security number and it just keeps looping, you get nowhere with that,” Yates said.

Others have reported the same problem, and like Yates, they can’t seem to get a hold of anyone for help. Meanwhile, state officials admit there’s a “very large uptick in fraud” since the launch. They say, there are some protections in place. “We didn’t want to put ID Me in place, which is what we’re using in PUA, just because of the new system, the confusion surrounding it. We had the discussions that we felt that would have been a little too much for claimants. However, unfortunately we’re going to have to do it sooner than later,” William Trusky, L&I Executive Deputy Secretary and Acting Unemployment Compensation Deputy Secretary, said. But we don’t know what sooner means, and Susquehanna Township Police are alerting people about an increase in fraudulent unemployment claims. They’ve been getting multiple calls every day for weeks. “If they receive one of these scams, is to contact their local police department. File a report with them because they’ll need that report incident number to then file a claim with the unemployment compensation benefits department,” Captain Jason Reber, Susquehanna Township Police Department, said.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was thrown out Wednesday by Pennsylvania’s highest court in a ruling that swiftly freed the actor from prison more than three years after he was found guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion. Cosby, 83, was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, and his conviction was seen as a turning point in the movement to hold powerful men accountable for sexual misconduct. Here’s a look at the case against Cosby and the court’s decision:

WHY DID THE COURT TOSS HIS CONVICTION? The split court found that Cosby was unfairly prosecuted because the previous district attorney had promised the comedian once known as “America’s Dad” that he wouldn’t be charged over Constand’s accusations. Cosby was charged by another prosecutor who claimed he wasn’t bound by that agreement. The court said that’s not the case. The justices found that Cosby relied on that promise when he agreed to testify without invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a lawsuit brought against him by Constand. The court concluded that prosecutor who later brought the charges was obligated to stick to the non-prosecution agreement, so the conviction cannot stand. The justices wrote that “denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade.”

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THE NONPROSECUTION AGREEMENT? The promise not to prosecute Cosby was made in 2005 by Bruce Castor, who was then the top prosecutor for Montgomery County. Castor was also on the legal team that defended former President Donald Trump during his historic second impeachment trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. During a court hearing weeks after Cosby’s 2015 arrest, Castor testified that he promised Cosby he wouldn’t be prosecuted in the hopes that it would persuade the actor to testify in a civil case brought by Constand and allow her to win damages. Castor acknowledged the only place the matter was put in writing was in the 2005 press release announcing his decision not to prosecute, but said his decision was meant to shield Cosby from prosecution “for all time.” His successor noted, during the appeal arguments, that Castor went on to say in the press release that he could revisit the decision in the future. Castor had said that Constand’s case would be difficult to prove in court because she waited a year to come forward and stayed in contact with Cosby. The first jurors who heard the case may have agreed with him, as they could not reach a verdict in 2017. But a second jury empaneled after the #MeToo movement exploded found him guilty at his 2018 retrial. Constand settled her civil case against Cosby for more than $3 million. Castor’s successor, District Attorney Kevin Steele, charged Cosby in 2015 after a federal judge, acting on a request from The Associated Press, unsealed documents from her 2005 lawsuit against Cosby, revealing his damaging testimony about sexual encounters with Constand and others. Castor has said Cosby “would’ve had to have been nuts to say those things if there was any chance he could’ve been prosecuted.”

HOW RARE IS THIS? Extremely rare. Wesley Oliver, a Pennsylvania law professor who has followed Cosby’s case closely over the years, said he has never heard of a high court in Pennsylvania or anywhere else grappling with a prosecutor’s informal promise not to prosecute. “It breaks new ground entirely,” said Oliver, who teaches at Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh. “It sets precedent not just for Pennsylvania but probably other states.” He said the ruling should drive home to prosecutors the risks of suggesting at news conferences, in press releases or verbally in private that they will not prosecute. “They should at least add three words — ‘at this time,’” he said. “If you add that qualifier, which wasn’t done in Cosby’s case, you should be good to go,” Oliver said.

CAN COSBY BE TRIED AGAIN? It’s highly unlikely. The decision on Wednesday bars Cosby from being tried again over Constand’s complaint, finding it to be the “only remedy that comports with society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system.” And the accusations raised by dozens of other women, including the five who testified at his 2018 trial, often go back decades and are most likely too remote to prosecute. Cosby turns 84 next month. However, his lawyer said he remains in good health, except for vision problems that render him legally blind. The trial judge deemed him a sexually violent predator who could still pose a danger to women given his wealth, power and fame, and ordered that he be on a lifetime sex offender registry and check in monthly with authorities. However, the decision negates that finding.