Postponed Flag Retirement Ceremony and Dedication July 4th

NORTHUMBERLAND — Stormy weather led to a postponement of a flag retirement and dedication ceremony at American Legion Post 44 near Northumberland recently…those activities are now rescheduled for the 4th of July.

According to a Legion spokesman, the ceremonies will now take place at 6pm Sunday, July 4. The flag retirement ceremony will include the dedication of a new permanent facility for the ceremonies and flag burning. Dick Simpson says the Post 44 leaders will conduct the ceremony, including the playing of taps, leading a prayer, and there will a 21-gun salute.

The burning of worn American Flags is takes place in a ceremony each year, and this year, they’ll dedicate the new facility built by a local scout. Simpson says Cooper Roush of Sunbury, a member of scout troop 333 at Zion Lutheran Church, completed the project for an Eagle Scout award. The public is invited to attend.