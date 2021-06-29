Lewisburg’s “Music In the Park” Is Back, Summer Concert Begins

LEWISBURG – The 24th season of the summer concert series “Music In the Park” is back! The Lewisburg Arts Council recently announced the return of the series starting July 7. They say the 2021 schedule includes three concerts on the first Wednesday of each month.

This year however, due to construction in Hufnagle Park, the concert series will take place in the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, also known as St. Mary Street Park, 218 N Fifteenth St, Lewisburg.

Organizers say the 2021 schedule includes three concerts on the first Wednesday of each month. All concerts will begin at 7pm, with each night containing performances by two bands. Food trucks will be in the parking lot by 6:15pm so you can enjoy some dinner with your show.

This year’s performers are:

Wednesday, July 7 (rain date July 14) – Strawberry Ridge & Julianna Zafa with Billy Kelly

Wednesday, August 4 (rain date August 11) – Nate Myers and the Aces & Eric Ian Farmer

Wednesday, September 1 (rain date September 22) – Odyssey with Buzz Meachum & Stacia Abernatha

For more information about this season’s concerts, please visit http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/#music