Senator Toomey: Election Overhaul Bill Had ‘Very Bad Consequences’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey recently voted ‘no’ on the failed Senate Bill 1 on election and voting overhauls.

Senator Toomey was asked about his no vote on WKOK’s On The Mark Monday morning, “I don’t think there is any need to have the federal government take over elections. I think there are a lot of very bad consequences that would likely follow if we went down that road. There’s a reason we have the state election systems.”

Senator Toomey called the ball ‘bad legislation’ overall – but says a lot of it was Democrats again trying to gain a systematic advantage in elections, something he says has been going on for two decades, “It’s got things like forbidding states from having a voter ID. It would turn the federal election commission for the first time into a partisan agency that can weaponize the regulation of campaigns. It requires tax payer money to massively subsidize campaigns, and in a state like Pennsylvania, it could be as much as $30 million.”

