Veterans’ Parade Route Sees Fun Changes This Year

LEWISBURG – Planners of the annual Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade have been working for months to make sure the pandemic doesn’t cancel the festivities. They say ‘creative compromises’ on this year’s date and parade route allow for full compliance of CDC recommendations, and an annual salute to veterans.

Terry Burke, president of the planning committee, talked about the drive-through parade and what it means for area veterans, “Come out and support our veterans – they do so much, have done so much, continue to do so much for us. You get to meet some interesting people. We owe them pretty close to everything, so come out and say thank you.”

Although the parade usually happens around Independence Day, it’s now scheduled for Saturday, August 7. Some clever changes to this year’s route allow for social distancing efforts. Veterans will be parked in designated areas of the Silver Moon parking lot and along Ziegler Road, with parade-goers driving by in support. Area bands will be on hand to provide entertainment, and the parade will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Burke said this year’s changes were absolutely necessary, “We needed to do something this year, even if it meant pivoting, turning on what we would normally do, so this seemed like a viable solution. Feedback from the veterans has been awesome. They’re ready to go for it, they’re excited. I think it’s going to be different, but I think it’s still going to be a lot of fun.”

Next year’s parade will be back on Market Street downtown. You can hear his WKOK Sunrise interview on the WKOK Podcast Page.