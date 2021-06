ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – State police at Stonington say they are investigating the death of a man found in the 700 block of Twin Hill Road Sunday morning.

Police said EMTs had responded to a 9-1-1 call around 11 a.m. and found an unresponsive man, later calling the county coroner to declare 23-year-old Justin Brosious of Sunbury dead on the scene. Police say this is an isolated incident and toxicology is pending.