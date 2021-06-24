Voter ID Inches Closer to Constitutional Amendment in PA

PA Headlines 6/24/21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A divided Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to require identification for voters each time they cast a ballot, starting the lengthy amendment process that usually takes years to complete. All Republicans and a single Democrat voted as the proposal passed 30-20. Constitutional amendments require passage by both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final OK. The GOP majority Legislature has increasingly turned to constitutional amendments to avoid having partisan legislation vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. “We should not go down the path of amending our constitution every time we may disagree on a particular issue of policy, and certainly there’s disagreement on this particular issue,” said Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks.

The voter ID provision is part of a package of changes that Republican state lawmakers have been pushing this year in response to their constituents’ displeasure at the result of former President Donald Trump’s failed re-election campaign last fall. “This is something that the people of Pennsylvania are begging for,” said Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, the sponsor. She cited recent polling that indicated strong support for greater voter identification requirements. Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said getting proper ID can often be a time-consuming process and have financial costs. “There is very little evidence of systemic voter fraud in Pennsylvania,” Street said. “We should all be working to try and get as many people to participate in the electoral process as possible.”

Pennsylvania voters currently must provide identification when they register to vote, the first time they vote at a new polling place and when they obtain an absentee or mail-in ballot. The proposed amendment would have those voting by mail provide “proof of a valid identification with his or her ballot,” but does not elaborate on how that would work in practice. Under the proposal, any government-issued ID will suffice. The lone Democrat to vote in favor was Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh County, who regularly crosses party lines on legislation. The bill was sent to the state House for its consideration.

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP is reporting…The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a cheerleader over a vulgar social media post. The court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading team on Snapchat with a string of curse words and a raised middle finger. Levy was not in school when she made her post, but she was suspended from cheerleading activities for a year anyway. In an opinion by Justice Stephen Breyer, the high court ruled that the suspension violated Levy’s First Amendment rights. But the justices did not stop schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

District officials were seeking to allow school officials to punish speech they deem disruptive to school operations that students post on Snapchat, Facebook and other social media platforms even while the students are not on school property. The dispute hinged on the yearlong suspension from the cheerleading team that Levy received as punishment for a fleeting expletive-laced Snapchat post she published in 2017 while out of school on a weekend. She was 14 years old at the time and had failed to make the varsity cheerleading squad for her Schuylkill County high school. During arguments before the court in April, Lisa S. Blatt, the attorney for the school district, said “off-campus speech, particularly on social media, can be disruptive.”

“She used unattractive swear words off campus. Did that cause a material and substantial disruption? I don’t see much evidence it did,” Justice Stephen G. Breyer said. “If swearing off campus did, my goodness, schools in this country would do nothing but punishing.” Blatt replied that Levy’s cheerleading coach “reasonably forecasted that someone who berates with a profane gesture and words is not somebody you’d want at the bottom of the pyramid.” Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh questioned the reasonableness of Levy’s punishment. “As a judge and maybe a coach and a parent, too, it seems like maybe (her suspension was) a bit of an overreaction by the coach,” Kavanaugh said. “She’s competitive. She cares. She blew off steam like millions of kids have done when they’re disappointed about being cut from their high school team.” Attorney David Cole of the American Civil Liberties Union, who represented Levy, argued that school districts shouldn’t be given “24/7” authority to punish student speech.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… Lawmakers are trying to put the finishing touches on the budget but there may be a last-minute snag to university funding. Democratic State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) and Republican Jim Gregory (R-Blair), both sex-abuse survivors, try to block money to schools until the Senate passes a bill they want. Budget funding for Penn State, Pitt, Temple, and Lincoln Universities requires a two-thirds vote in the legislature. Mark Rozzi is trying to convince 67 of his House colleagues to vote no, for now. “We definitely want to cause some trouble here at the end,” Rozzi said. “We’re just trying to put pressure on the Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward.” Ward, many survivors believe is single-handedly holding up House Bill 951, which would let them sue their abusers beyond their statute of limitations. “Kim Ward isn’t a king. This isn’t England in 1600. This is Pennsylvania,” sex abuse survivor Shaun Dougherty said. “If she doesn’t want this bill she can vote no.”

Ward has thus far said no to bringing it up for a vote even though it passed out of committee. But some would argue holding school funding hostage is unfair. “I would tell them the same thing people have been telling me for the past five to six years. That’s Pennsylvania politics,” Dougherty said. Senator Vince Hughes (D-Montgomery, Philadelphia) is the Democratic Appropriations Chair, trying to finish a budget. “That kind of political logistic does not excite me. We should just do the bill on sexual abuse. It’s deserved. it should have been done a long time ago,” Hughes said. Why hasn’t it? “There have been forces that have been holding it up for years.” So survivors are now trying to hold up school funding and they make no apologies. “If this is the only means that we have to stop this budget process and force her hand so be it,” Rozzi said. “I’m a victim. I’m a survivor and I’m fighting for my life,” Dougherty said. Senator Ward’s office insists she is not blocking House Bill 951 but reviewing the constitutionality and impact of the expansion of victim’s rights to include public institutions. At the moment, her priority is getting the budget done.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fox 43 is reporting… This could give drivers a reason to step off the gas. A bill to expand the use of radar guns to more police departments throughout Pennsylvania has passed the Senate in a push to catch speeding drivers. Under current Pennsylvania law, only state police can use radar guns. Supporters of the bill note, however, that can prevent municipal police departments from being able to slow drivers that are speeding through local roads. Critics of the measure have worried that departments could use the devices to balance their budgets by issuing more tickets to drivers. In response, the bill includes the following provisions: – The device can’t be used to time the speed of vehicles within 500 feet after a speed limit sign indicating a decrease of speed. – No driver can be convicted on evidence obtained through the use of the device in an area where the legal speed limit is less than 55mph if the speed recorded is less than 10 mph in excess of the legal speed limit.

– In high speed areas, like interstates, no driver can be convicted on evidence obtained through the use of the device unless the speed recorded is 6 or more miles per hour in excess of the legal speed limit. The protections go away, however, if a speeder is caught in a school or construction zone. The bill also tackles the issue of revenue by stating: – The primary use of the device is for traffic safety purposes. – If a departments share of revenue generated from speed enforcement citations by a device exceeds 10% of the total political subdivisions budget, the excess sum shall be remitted to the Department of Revenue Treasury Department. The bill notes those funds will be deposited into the Highway Safety Cadet Training Restricted Receipts Fund account. The fund is used for the purpose of recruiting, training or equipping Pennsylvania State Police Cadets