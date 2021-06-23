Danville Student’s Suicide Prevention Group Growing

Suicide Prevention Group at Danville High School Gaining Community Support

DANVILLE – It started as a fundraiser to raise money for a scholarship in the name of a classmate who died by suicide; now at the Danville High School, the Students Preserving Mental Health Group is growing, raising money, and helping a wide range of students.

A group of Danville High School students started the club, “I would sit at home and check my computer every 5-10 minutes to see the numbers going up for how many members were joining, said group president Gabby Hackett, who recently graduated.

“t just made my heart so happy because I knew that I’m not a friend to everyone in this school, but everyone in this school has a friend in SPM. It’s just made my heart so happy to see how much our school and our community has been improving,” she said.

She and two of her now graduated classmates were among the students who started the group to raise funds for a scholarship to honor a classmate who took his own life – now they’re continuing that initiative while spreading student mental health awareness.

SPM secretary Lindsey Cashner said, “We started off with fundraising and a lot of the community showed up and came out. We had like over 200-something people show up at each event. A lot of them were willing to help us…we got Geisinger to help us…and all these other places around us to help us because they loved we were trying to make a positive community.”

Biology teacher and advisor Emily Morgan says it wasn’t easy for these students to start the group, having started at the time the pandemic hit, while the loss of their friend was still fresh, “So right as we’re getting into the grips of a global pandemic, the world is shutting down, and that isolation that you already feel when you’re trying to deal with a loss…they didn’t want that isolation to be a driving factor for another kid to lose a life. They put themselves out there and followed COVID protocols to still try to hold events and get kids together.”

You can connect with the group on Instagram at Danville_SPM. There the group has also been selling different types of merchandise promoting their cause. You can hear their interview on the WKOK podcast page.