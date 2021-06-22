A Noted Local Lawyer and Community Leader has Died

SUNBURY – One of the Valley’s noted attorneys has died…Roger Wiest of Sunbury was 80-years-old, he was known locally as a founding partner of what is now Wiest, Muolo, Noon, Swinehart & Bathgate, and he was patriarch of a very involved family in legal and community affairs.

His obituary lists family; Kimberly V. Fenton and husband Jeffrey of Toms River, N.J., and Roger V. Wiest II and wife Wendy of Sunbury; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Fenton Jr., Gregory Fenton, Olivia Fenton, Caroline Fenton, Reagan Wiest, Gwenth Wiest, and Skyler Wiest; and several nieces and nephews.

Locally, he and other leaders in and around Sunbury are credited with helping the growth of the city and region’s local institutions, businesses and organizations. He was active in the Northumberland County Bar Association and other local groups.

Roger Wiest, 80, will be remembered at a memorial service memorial 5 p.m. Thursday, at First Reformed United Church of Christ, Second and Chestnut streets, Sunbury, with Pastor Lynn Schmoyer officiating.