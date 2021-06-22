Pennsylvania in ‘Perfect Position’ for Post COVID Rebound

DCED: PA Tourism in ‘Perfect Position’ for COVID Rebound

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Community and Economic Development says Pennsylvania is ready for the tourism and hospitality industries to fully recover from the pandemic. Carrie Fisher-Lopore is the Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Marketing and Film for the state DCED. She says the state’s $46 billion dollar tourism industry is uniquely qualified to spring back much faster than the five year recovery estimates.

“We have seen all this pent-up demand and we’re tracking it, doing our research, and we’re seeing that there has been such significant pick up in travel and interest and people booking vacations, hitting the roads, and Pennsylvania is perfectly positioned to take advantage,” she said.

Fisher-Lopore says trends show people are still using caution while they start traveling again with most preferring to go by car versus plane. She says that won’t hurt PA, “Pennsylvania is one of the most visited destinations in the country, we’re probably one of the top ten states. We are really excited to get people back here spending money within our state, paying into our hotel tax, visiting our mom and pop shops, paying into that gas tax.”

Fisher-Lopore was in Lewisburg Friday joining community leaders in a celebration of the return of the hospitality industry in downtown Lewisburg and all of Union County. That story is posted at WKOK.com.