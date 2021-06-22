PennLive Report: Ghost Gun Used in Valley Triple Homicide

PA Headlines 6/22/21 Here are some headlines from around Pennsylvania…

SUNBURY – PennLive is reporting…A “ghost gun” reportedly was used to kill two adults and a teenager in a small Northumberland County borough on June 9. Christy Zeigler, director of the Haven Ministry Center where the accused killer was living, said Monday the accused killer’s father told her his son had a ghost gun at one time, thinking that was what he used to kill the victims. “Ghost guns” are made from a kit and are unregistered because they do not contain a serial number. Zeigler says when she ran a criminal background check, it came up there was a charge for possession of a prohibited firearm and she questioned his father about it.

State police who charged Matthew Joseph Reed, 23, with homicide did not respond to inquiries about a weapon or if it was in their custody.

Zeigler is confident Reed did not have a gun in the homeless shelter in Sunbury because she said it would have been found during regular room inspections.

The center does perform a criminal record check before allowing someone to move in but does not have access to out-of-state data, she said. Reed has a conviction in his native New Jersey that prevents him from possessing a firearm and on April 3 was charged by Audubon, New Jersey, police with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was accused of hitting an 18-year-old relative on the right arm with a mallet. Reed is charged with killing James Dickens, 59, Susan Williams, 58, and their son John Paul Dickens, 17, in a trailer in Snydertown, a small borough between Sunbury and Elysburg where he formerly lived. He is jailed without bail on three counts of homicide and one each of car theft, tampering with evidence and illegal possession of a firearm.

ALTOONA (WTAJ) — WTAJ TV is reporting…Former Penn State football player Carl Nassib is now the first active player in the NFL to come out as gay, according to a post on the player’s Instagram page. Nassib is currently a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. He played for Penn State from 2011-15 and was named the Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year in 2015. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest.” Nassib said he is a “pretty private person” and is not doing this for attention, adding that he thinks representation and visibility are so important.

“I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate,” he said. Nassib also announced he is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth. Nassib was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played with the Browns for two seasons before spending a season in Tampa Bay and signing with the Raiders in 2020. Michael Sam, who played for Missouri, was the first openly gay player to be drafted into the NFL. Sam came out before he was drafted in 2014.

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW is reporting… In one of her first on-camera interviews with a national news outlet since being confirmed as U.S. assistant secretary of health in late March, Rachel Levine discussed Sen. Rand Paul’s criticism of her during her confirmation hearing. Speaking on “60 Minutes Plus” on CBS’s streaming service Paramount Plus, Levine discussed her support for gender-affirming care, which came up at her Senate confirmation hearing during questioning by Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, on Feb. 25. Paul compared gender reassignment surgery with genital mutilation. “Genital mutilation has been nearly universally condemned. Dr. Levine you have supported both allowing minors to be given hormone blockers to prevent them from going through puberty as well as surgical destruction of a minor’s genitalia,” Paul said during the hearing.

In the interview Levine told CBS’s Seth Doane that Paul was completely mistaken. “Genital mutilation is an extremely damaging procedure done on young women. And gender-affirming care has a well-established literature, professional groups and is an evidence-based medical practice. And so the two do not equate in any way.” Doane went on to point out that genital surgery on trans minors in America is extremely rare, according to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, a group that advises on trans healthcare. “I think that the medical and psychological experts really are working with robust literature and standards of care about this. And that it should not be politicized,” said Levine.

Levine, who made history as the first openly transgender Senate-confirmed federal official when she was sworn in as the U.S. assistant secretary for health, also discusses beginning her transition later in life. She told Doane she knew something was different from a very young age. “I knew something was different in terms of my concept of gender, probably at a very young age, but certainly as a teenager. Many young people will have a sense that something’s very different when they’re 5, 6, 7 years old. Maybe even younger.” Levine, a pediatrician and the state’s former physician general, was appointed to her former post as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017. She is a graduate of Harvard University and Tulane Medical School, and she is the president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.