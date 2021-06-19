PA Jobless Rate Dropping, Worker Shortage Continues

Here is a sampling of Pennsylvania Headlines from around the state…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate shrank in May and payrolls grew, even as the labor force contracted, according to state figures released Friday. The figures come out as employers broadly report that they are struggling to find workers to hire. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 6.9% from April’s adjusted rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

April’s initial rate had been 7.4% before being revised downward to 7.1%. The national rate was 5.8% in May, more than a whole point below Pennsylvania’s. In a survey of households, the labor force shrank by 6,000 in May, closer to 6.3 million, as the number of employed grew by 10,000 and the number of unemployed dropped by 16,000. The state hit a record-high labor force of almost 6.6 million just before the pandemic hit.

In a separate survey of employers, payrolls in Pennsylvania grew in May by 18,500, closer to 5.7 million. Pennsylvania has regained about 60% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic. It hit a record high for payrolls of 6.1 million just before the pandemic hit, according to state figures. The education and health services and leisure and hospitality sectors led all gainers, adding a combined 23,000 jobs, while construction lost the most jobs, shedding 3,000.

HARRISBURG – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting…Covid-19 is still a threat in Pennsylvania nursing homes even as vaccination rates climb and the number of new infections decline, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Alison Beam said this week. Although state officials designated nursing home residents and health care workers a top priority for vaccination when the first vaccines were released late last year, Beam said it is too soon to say the virus has been banished from the facilities where it cut a vast swath of infection, claiming more than 13,300 lives.

“As covid-19 remains a threat in our communities, we continue to work with nursing home staff and residents to ensure they have access to one of the three safe and effective vaccines that provide protection against this virus,” Beam said. “It is essential that everyone remain vigilant regarding the potential spread of covid-19 in nursing homes. We continue to stay vigilant to best protect residents.” The Health Department’s May report, released this week, listed 456 inspections, including 239 complaint investigations and 76 investigations specifically related to covid-19 concerns, in the state’s 700 nursing homes.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting…When U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan decided she wouldn’t run for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, moderate Democrats lost one of their big hopes for next year’s critical election. But they haven’t freaked out. That’s because in Democratic political circles, there’s widespread belief that U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Mt. Lebanon Democrat with centrist credentials, will eventually join the fray.

Messages to two centrist party insiders yielded almost identical responses: No one is worried about Lamb. The expectation is he’ll be in the race. Lamb, who has openly discussed a potential campaign, is one of the last major Democrats yet to announce his intentions after Houlahan last week and U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean this week each said they won’t run. Their decisions clarified the Democratic primary field — and put even more focus on Lamb — as the party eyes a contest that will determine who runs for an open seat in one of the country’s most competitive races, potentially deciding control of the Senate.