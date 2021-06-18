Geisinger Opening 65 Forward Health Center in Coal Township

Another Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center Opening in Valley

COAL TOWNSHIP – Geisinger will soon open a third 65 Forward Health Center in the Valley, this time in Coal Township.

Geisinger says construction of the new center is underway at 9333 State Route 61 in The Plaza at Coal Township. The facility is scheduled to open in late August. Two locations have already opened in Shamokin Dam and Milton.

Geisinger says the 65 Forward program is designed to meet the health needs of those age 65 and older – members can have longer appointments with their doctor and have access to same-day appointments, on-site lab services and fitness and wellness activities.