Regional Valley Juneteenth Celebration in Williamsport’s Brandon Park

Williamsport To Host Juneteenth Celebration

WILLIAMSPORT – A regional Juneteenth Celebration is set for this weekend in Williamsport’s Brandon Park. The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP along with the Lewisburg area’s CommUnity Zone say they are hosting the celebration this Saturday. The theme is “Celebrating Who We Are” and organizers say the event is intended to be a day of joy, celebration, and a recommitment to the values of freedom.

To start the day, they say there will be a gathering at 9am, at the Freedom Road Cemetery in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, where a prayer will be held for the 10 local fallen soldiers who are sacrificed their lives fighting for the US. Juneteenth is a day marking the end of slavery in the US.

The event will then start at 10:30am with a prayer, followed by a meet and greet with Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter. The keynote speaker for the day is culinary historian Adrian Miller, where he will speak at 11:30am. Mr. Miller will also be featuring his new book “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue.”

Organizers say other activities include food trucks, art exhibits, open-mic opportunities, and even a vaccine clinic. They say the first 50 people to get vaccinated that day will receive $5 Sheetz gift cards. You will also be able to hear poetry, see dances being performed, and view historical displays. You even have to opportunity to register to vote, and to join the NAACP. We have more contact information about this at WKOK.com.

For more information about the event, visit the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP website, call or text 570-360-9520, or email [email protected]