Shikellamy Schools Vote to Furlough and Outsource 63 Workers

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School Board Wednesday night voted to proceed with a half-million dollar annual savings plan which involves furloughing many of their support workers. The district will instead outsource management of the support areas, and those furloughed workers can apply for their jobs back.

The resolution was approved by a vote of six to three. The outside company, ESS, will now start the process of taking over some of the support areas in the district, they say they’ll offer all furloughed union Shikellamy School District Educational Support Professionals Association workers their jobs back—but at lower pay and benefits.

The district also approved a budget for next year—it includes a two mill tax increase. According to the Daily Item, Directors Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Lori Garman and Dave Persing voted against outsourcing, while Directors Wendy Wiest, Jennifer Wetzel, Gretchen Walters, Mike Erb, Slade Shreck and Jeff Balestrini all voted in favor of the move.