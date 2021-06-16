PennDOT Summer Construction: Interstate 180 Receiving a Face Lift

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Construction continues this week on a bridge and repaving project in Delaware and Turbot Townships, Northumberland. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Route 180 is once again limited to right lanes only between the interchanges to routes 54 and 80.

PennDOT says ts he $8.9 million project has included drainage work on Route 254, bridge and roadwork along Route 180 and replacement of the Eighth Street Bridge in Turbot Township. Work on Route 180 is scheduled for five more months.