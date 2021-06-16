Selinsgrove Passes Tax Increase Budget, Cuts Per Capita Tax

SELINSGROVE – Property taxes up 1.5 mills but the Per Capita tax eliminated…that’s the bottom line on the $44.7 million budget approved Monday night. The district says property owners will see a 2.2% increase in taxes, but residents will no longer be responsible for the per capita tax.

Additionally, at the board’s meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski tells us, the board hired twenty new teachers and support staff, recognized the services of several retirees and approved several major purchases.

He said expected total revenues with the millage increase are just over $44 million, leaving a deficit of $450,000 to be covered by a surplus from this year’s budget. The board considered purchasing half a million dollars’ worth of interactive classroom displays and spending another $100,000 to carpet several areas of the middle school.