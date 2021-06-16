Sunbury’s Cameron Park Hosts The Takery This Thursday

SUNBURY – This Thursday the next Takery in downtown Sunbury. The Takery is a homegrown volunteer effort to help community members get through the pandemic.

Organizers say homemade meals, sandwiches and baked goods will be handed out in Cameron Park. They ask everyone to wear your mask and line up at the gazebo. The food is free to anyone who visits. Other items being given away include canned goods, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

If you can’t make it Thursday, the next Takery will be at the gazebo July 15.