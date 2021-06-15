Swim Season Has Officially Arrived

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area Community Pool officially opened Friday. Organizers thanked their generous supporters for helping provide family fun for more than 50 years.

They say they’ll soon be a new diving board, tube slides and other water features. Shade umbrellas, picnic tables and lounge chairs are there, and Bella’s Pizza is back at the concession stand.

Classes include swim lessons, SCUBA certification and water aerobics. The pool is open from noon to seven through Labor Day. For rates and summer pass information, visit selinsgrovepool.org. Karen Buch of the pool board was on a recent Sunrise interview, you can hear that discussion on the WKOK podcast page.