Area Counselor Reflects on Pandemic Anxiety, Offers Tips

SUNBURY – Being on high alert puts a strain on your physical and mental health, and stress from the pandemic is taking its toll on society. Suicide rates and drug overdoses have been climbing at alarming rates, and many are turning to professional therapy to deal with anxiety and depression.

Licensed Counselor Susan Decker of Family Practice Centers joined Mark Lawrence on WKOK Sunrise this week, discussing the pressures we’ve faced over the past 18 months and offering tips on adjusting to society’s new normal. Months of tension over vaccines, masks and divisive politics may finally be relaxing, as parents and students get back to the office and classrooms: “The pandemic presented HUGE stresses on families, because somebody had to stay home with the kids. With older adolescents, you had the problem of maybe not being the most motivated, now you have to do all your work online. A lot of times, that didn’t happen if Mom and Dad weren’t home to monitor that.”

Decker says compassionate communication is key to maintaining healthy relationships with the family and friends that support us. Being more gentle with ourselves allows us to move forward: “Next year, things will be pretty much back to normal. You go back, you start over – even looking back you think ‘Oh no, I messed up’ – one year does not predict the rest of your future. You say, ‘OK, what have I learned from this and how do we move on from here?’ ”

You can hear more from Decker by visiting our podcast page.