Suspect Evades State Troopers, Slips through PSP Gauntlet

PA State Troopers Can’t Catch Driver

MONROE TOWNSHIP – Pennsylvania State Troopers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop on a car with a Texas registration Monday, however, this driver had other plans.

State police tell us, a vehicle failed to stop on Routes 11 & 15 around 8:30am near the former Tedd’s Landing near Shamokin Dam, and a pursuit ensued. The car traveled south on 11-15, finally stopped near Selinsgrove but the driver took off on foot.

He fled in the area of railroad tracks, and the railroad bridge along the Susquehanna River. Troopers say they used helicopters and numerous troopers to try to find him but to no avail.

The suspect is described as Black/non-Hispanic male, around 24-years-old, approximately 6’1” tall, last seen wearing black pants, navy shirt, and not wearing any shoes. Troopers do say there is no immediate concern for public safety. They ask anyone with information to call 570-374-8145.