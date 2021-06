SUNBURY – PennDOT says their truck Route 61 route in Sunbury is closed during rail crossing work at Third Street.

The department says motorists traveling Truck Route 61 between Front and Market streets will be rerouted this week while Norfolk Southern repairs the railroad crossing at Third and Chestnut Streets.

Also, that section of Chestnut Street is closed to local traffic. Traffic will be detoured onto Market Street. The project is scheduled for completion Friday, weather permitting.