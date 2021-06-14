Sixty Percent of All Pennsylvanians At Least Partially Vaccinated

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health reported weekend coronavirus numbers, saying 808 new cases are reported between Saturday and Monday. Locally, 15 new positive tests were reported since Friday. Northumberland County has three, bringing the county total to 9,692 people contracted the disease since the start of the pandemic. Union County added eight, now at a total of 6,151. Montour adds one case for a total of 2,024 and Snyder is at 3,672 after seeing three new weekend cases.

There were 33 statewide deaths reported over the weekend, for a total of 27,490 since the pandemic began. No new deaths reported locally, keeping Union County’s death toll at 89, Northumberland at 356, Snyder at 85, and Montour at 67.

Hospitalizations in the state are down slightly to 512, with 130 people in intensive care and 83 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville still has 22 COVID-19 patients, with six in intensive care and two on ventilators. Evangelical Community Hospital continues to treat five, with three in intensive care. Geisinger Shamokin currently has no coronavirus patients.

The state ranks fifth in the entire country for number of vaccines administered. Area vaccine clinics and pharmacies were busy over the weekend, administering 1,006 doses. Northumberland County administered 587 of those doses and now has 37,464 fully-vaccinated residents while 37,920 have received at least one dose.

Snyder County has 108 more doses in arm, for a total of 27,357 vaccines administered since the start of the pandemic (12,531 residents are fully vaccinated and 14,826 have at least one dose). There were 122 new shots given in Union County, so 17,624 residents have at least one dose and 16,069 are fully vaccinated. Montour County residents numbers rose by 189 over the weekend, totaling 10,551 fully-vaccinated residents and 10,979 with at least one dose.