LEWISBURG – As of Friday, the Evangelical Community Hospital COVID-19 testing site on St. Mary Street in Lewisburg is permanently closed.

In a news release from the hospital, they say individuals with COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care provider, visit the respiratory clinic at Urgent Care of Evangelical, or go to the Emergency Department for evaluation and possible testing.

The latest COVID-19 updates are available online at www.evanhospital.com/virus or on the WKOK website.