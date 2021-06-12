State Troopers Return Fire, Fatally Shoot Valley Man

WATSONTOWN – State police responding to a 9-1-1 hang up call, fatally shot a man who fired a gun at responding troopers. The incident happened around 4pm Friday along Route 44 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

A state police spokesman Mark Reasner issued a news release Saturday morning; Troopers arrived on the scene, 70-year-old William Kradlack exited his home, there was a brief standoff and Kradlack fired on responding troopers. Reasner said state police returned fire, fatally wounding Kradlack.

A joint investigation is underway by state police and the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office. Reasner says the troopers involved are on administrative leave, in keeping with state police regulations.

During the investigation, a section of Route 44 was closed. PennDOT said the road was closed between Susquehanna Trail in McEwensville and Dickson Avenue in Watsontown.