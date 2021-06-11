Vaccination Efforts Continue, More Than 11 Million Doses Administered

HARRISBURG – All good trends on the pandemic front, says the state Department of Health Friday. They released their latest COVID-19 data, reporting a scant 380 new coronavirus cases.

Locally, only two new positive tests were reported. Northumberland County has one, bringing the county total to 9,689; and Union County has the other, now at a total of 6,143. Montour remains at 2,023 and Snyder at 3,669.

Statewide, 19 new deaths were reported, for a total of 27,457 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported locally, keeping Union County’s death toll at 89, Northumberland at 356, Snyder at 85, and Montour at 67.

Also reported statewide were 630 hospitalizations, with 159 people in intensive care and 110 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has 22 COVID-19 patients, with nine in intensive care. Geisinger Shamokin still has three patients, with two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital continues to treat five, three in intensive care.

Locally, 483 more vaccine shots were given yesterday. Northumberland County administered 286 of those doses doses and now has 37,077 fully-vaccinated residents; 37,720 have received at least one dose. Snyder County has 70 more doses in arm, for a total of 27,249 vaccines administered since the start of the pandemic (12,460 residents are fully vaccinated and 14,789 have at least one dose).

There were 107 new shots given in Union County, so 17,582 residents have at least one dose and 15,989 are fully vaccinated. Montour County residents numbers rose by 20 yesterday, totaling 10,408 fully-vaccinated residents and 10,933 with at least one dose.