Rohrer to Host Test Drives and Hiring Events

UNION COUNTY – Rohrer Bus Service says they handle transportation for twenty area school districts and the company is looking for new drivers.

Three local hiring events feature the opportunity for anyone to test drive a school bus on a guided course.

Saturday, 9am to 1pm, in Selinsgrove, you can take a spin around the Rohrer Bus Selinsgrove Parking Lot on Route 522 across from the old state police barracks. The Lewisburg Office will host an event on Pik Rite Lane, and the Union County Church parking lot on Freedom Road is the site of Mifflinburg’s course.

They say…bring a mask and valid driver’s license and you can drive the bus…and decide if you want to apply for one of their driver jobs.