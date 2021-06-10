Pfizer Vaccines Available In Danville Friday Morning

Geisinger Offers Pfizer Vaccines at Walk-In Clinic

DANVILLE – Danville vaccine clinic accepting walk-ins . . . The Geisinger Hughes Center on Stearns Lane will accept walk-ins for a Pfizer vaccine clinic Friday morning from nine to 11:30. A second dose will be scheduled for July 2.

The vaccine is available to anyone at least 12 years of age, and pediatricians will be on hand to answer questions. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Appointments are available at the Danville location throughout the week, and can be made by calling 284-3657 or visiting mygeisinger.org.