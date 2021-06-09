AP: PA House Votes to End Governor’s Pandemic Disaster Declaration

PA Headlines 6/9/21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives voted on party lines Tuesday to put an end to the governor’s pandemic disaster emergency declaration, less than a month after voters dramatically expanded lawmakers’ powers to control such declarations. The 113-90 vote sent the Republican-penned measure over to the Senate, where the GOP also holds a substantial majority. If it passes the Senate, Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration, extended since March 2020, would expire as soon as the state’s May 18 primary election results are fully certified. “The people have spoken,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said after the vote. “That’s why it went to referendum.”

Wolf, a Democrat, has no role in signing or vetoing the resolution. Earlier Tuesday, Wolf said he supported the Republican effort to rein in his authority over pandemic mitigation efforts. “I support what they’re doing,” Wolf said after an unrelated news conference outside the state Capitol. “We’re all trying to make this work out.” State regulations that have been suspended or waived under the disaster declaration will go back into effect, although that process in some cases may take months. The resolution may also affect Pennsylvanians’ ability to get additional food subsidies. It ends Wolf’s waiver of a work-search requirement for hundreds of thousands of people who collect unemployment benefits and stops the administration’s use of emergency procurement procedures.

Other than a masking order, all mitigation orders have already been phased out, and Wolf’s administration had outlined a schedule for resumption of job search requirements. Wolf’s office has said repeatedly that measures designed to limit the spread of the virus are unaffected by the constitutional amendments because they are authorized under powers given to the health secretary. In the state Senate, a vote was possible as early as Wednesday on a bill that would repeal the state secretary of health’s powers to order people who haven’t tested positive for a disease to obey travel restrictions, wear masks, undertake a specific hygienic practice or isolate at home.

It also would prohibit so-called “vaccine passports” by local governments, state agencies or colleges and universities. Voters on May 18 put a 21-day limit on future disaster emergency declarations and gave lawmakers authority to extend them if both the House and Senate agree. The pair of constitutional amendments was put on the ballot by Republican majorities in the Legislature.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House pushed through a bill Tuesday that would ban abortions that are prompted by a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis, although the Democratic governor has vowed to veto it. State representatives voted 120-83 for legislation that the prime sponsor, Republican Rep. Kate Klunkac of York County, called “the right thing to do.” “I believe we truly have a responsibility to stand up for those who do not have a voice,” Klunk said.

If it becomes law, the proposal will require a doctor who performs an abortion to provide a written statement that it was not motivated in any way by a prenatal diagnosis or test indicating Down syndrome. “This legislation could prevent patients from seeking the information they need to become the best parents possible, when they need it the most,” said Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, who voted against it. He said the bill “makes it a crime to think and consider options.” Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren, compared abortion over a Down syndrome diagnosis to genocide. “People with Down syndrome are living longer than ever and they’re happier than most of us,” Rapp said. “So why are many of them being aborted, why? It’s a curious and heart-wrenching question, because there never has been a better time in all of history for people with Down syndrome.”

The bill would make it a third-degree felony for the doctor, who could lose his or her medical license. There is no criminal penalty for the expectant mother. “It would actually put doctors in jail for performing this procedure,” said Rep. Leanne Krueger, D-Delaware. She noted the bill has no exceptions for pregnancies that resulted from rape or incest, or when a mother’s life is at risk. “Politicians should not make this decision for us,” Krueger argued. It was sent to the Republican-majority state Senate for its consideration. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed similar legislation in 2019 and recently reiterated his intention to veto the new version.