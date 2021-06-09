Selinsgrove School District Celebrates 2021 Accomplishments

Live Graduation Ceremonies Cap Successful School Year

SELINSGROVE –Dr. Frank Jankowski joined WKOK Sunrise Monday to discuss his first year as superintendent of the Selinsgrove Area School District and the success of the high school’s recent graduation ceremonies.

Dr. Jankowski credits the efforts of district staff, the sacrifices parents made throughout the pandemic and the indomitable school spirit of Selinsgrove’s students. While the Class of 2021 received diplomas in person, much of the academic year was spent online. Dr. Jankowski said it takes a special kind of student to succeed under those constraints: “Usually naturally driven to succeed, so they have that instrinsic motivation, a strong support system from a family standpoint, and there’s a strong connection with what they have as long-term goals as well.”

Unique experiences like field trips, extracurricular activities and multiple learning platforms allow the district to provide a diverse educational experience. The goal is to get kids back to the classroom: “The in-person learning for the majority of the student population is generally more effective because it builds in that collegial camaraderie with their peers, and it also creates that extra sense of needing to perform when you’re around other people.”

He added that overcoming the challenges of the pandemic provided the district with a road map for success in future years: “Certainly we don’t want to experience what we just experienced in the last year and a half. However, we want to take advantage of what we learned, and use that to enhance our product. Our product is providing an educational experience for our students.”

You can hear Dr. Jankowski’s full interview on the WKOK Podcast Page