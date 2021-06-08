AP Reports: Gun Rights Rally, Vote Audit Momentum Grows

PA Headlines 6/8/21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…A couple hundred gun rights enthusiasts attended an annual pro-gun rally on the Pennsylvania Capitol steps Monday, with many pushing for a proposal to let anyone who can legally possess firearms to conceal them without a license or permit when carrying them in public. The organizer of the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally, state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, said the attendance may have been the lowest in the 16 years for the event. Dozens of Republican representatives and senators, however, were there ahead of what was a legislative business day. Mick McGuire, an Army veteran who manages a mechanic’s shop for a vehicle fleet, posed for photos at the rally while holding a rifle, with a handgun strapped to his side.

McGuire, who lives near New Castle, said he was in attendance to “show all the politicians and people here at the Statehouse that the Second Amendment isn’t dead.” Chris Dorr with the Pennsylvania Firearms Association said he wanted to see movement on gun rights legislation. “I’m really hoping to see some leadership out of these Republicans,” said Dorr, who is married and has seven children. Dorr, who lives in Mount Joy, said his family is why he carries a gun. “I need to make sure I make it home to them every day,” Dorr said. In the past, the annual rally organized by Metcalfe, R-Butler, has drawn far more people, sometimes packing the Capitol’s cavernous Rotunda.

“Today’s rally is a reminder of, I think, the shrinking influence of the greedy gun lobby, who is refusing to address a public health crisis that destroys the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians every year,” said Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFire PA, the state’s leading gun violence prevention organization. During the event, a group of seven uniformed, heavily armed men walked up, calling themselves members of the Pittsburgh-based Iron City Citizen Response Unit militia. Leaders identified themselves only as “Hammer” and “Gucci,” and said their focus was support for the Second Amendment. Metcalfe said the rally was to press for legislative priorities such as the “constitutional carry” bill and a proposal to limit local gun ordinances that are more restrictive than state or federal law.

HARRISBURG (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting…A prominent Pennsylvania House Republican is calling for a forensic audit of the state’s 2020 election after returning from Arizona. Rob Kauffman of Franklin County chairs the Judiciary Committee. He was in Arizona last week to observe the state’s audit by an outside group called cyber ninjas. He says he was impressed by the process and Pa. should do the same. “If everything was above board and it was the most ethical and beautiful election in the history of America we will found that out in the forensic audit, I just frankly don’t know what the left is scared of if they won so easily and handily and neatly then just let the forensic audit happen,” Kauffman said.

Kauffman declined to say who paid for the Arizona junket, but did say it was not taxpayers or campaign donors. Since returning from Arizona last week, Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, has called for increased transparency for a proposed audit of Pennsylvania’s election 2020 election results — even as he’s simultaneously ignored requests for more details about that trip. Outlining the process used by a technology company — with no experience auditing elections — Mastriano lauded the Arizona Senate GOP audit, saying in a statement: “This is transparency. This is meaningful access.” But when it comes to who paid for the trip that Mastriano, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, and Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson took to the Grand Canyon State, they’ve only said taxpayer dollars were not used.

If an outside person or organization funded the delegation’s trip, it would most likely be reflected on annual financial disclosure forms, but those aren’t due until May 1, 2022. Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania — which advocates for government transparency and accountability — thinks lawmakers should release the information to help restore public trust in government. “One of the things that I try to encourage legislators in government is that we’re at a critical point, so all decisions matter,” Ali told the Capital-Star. “Everything that is legal is not always moral, and everything that is legal doesn’t always make sense for the time. He’s not doing anything illegal, but morally, we need to know that now.”

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud or misconduct in the 2020 election, but GOP lawmakers have continued to cast doubt on the electoral process. The Arizona trip is just another example, Ali said. With no evidence of fraud and after a series of failed attempts to challenge the results, Ali added that it’s time for the lawmakers to move on and focus on pandemic recovery and federal infrastructure investments. “It’s a waste of money whether it’s taxpayer dollars or not. If it’s not taxpayers’ money, then it’s a waste of our legislators’ time to be in Arizona,” he said. “Everything has been cleared up in the courts. The federal legislators have admitted that the results of the election were valid, so what are we doing with our time and with our funds?”

Though frustrating, not releasing financial reports immediately is a tactic used by politicians on both sides of the aisle, Samuel Chen, the founder and principal director of the Liddell Group, an Allentown-based strategy firm, told the Capital-Star. In some cases, not catering to every request helps set a precedent and protects lawmakers from having to answer every question, he said. During a Facebook live, Mastriano told viewers that the trip qualified as a “justifiable business expense,” but wanting to avoid scrutiny over taxpayer funds, he opted not to use public funding to cover travel and expenses.

“I would be of the mindset that you just have to leave that alone in the sense that he didn’t take taxpayer dollars,” Chen said. “If this was something that was paid from his campaign, it’s something his donors will take up with him if they’re unhappy about it. But that essentially is money that is at his disposal for these purposes, and I may not like what he did with it, but I don’t exactly have a say in that. Now, if it turns out to be legislative money, I think there is a much bigger argument to be made here.”

Referring to a 2015 video where Pennsylvania House Democrats used pop culture to raise awareness for education spending as an example, Chen noted limitations on how lawmakers can use state funds. The video, which showed lawmakers dancing to Silento’s “Watch Me” outside the Capitol, was released during a budget stalemate and received backlash from GOP lawmakers. At the time, Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, said it was paid for with campaign funds. Chen explained that if campaign funds paid for production, it shouldn’t have been promoted on official Democratic caucus channels.

So if Mastriano, who has floated a potential run for governor, paid for the trip with campaign funds, the state cannot formally support or promote the lawmakers’ travels, Chen said. “That divide has to be there,” Chen said. He added: “What ends up happening is these candidates shut down, which is what we’re seeing here. They don’t answer these questions. And then, they look for ways to hide that more and more. I think it’s a give-and-take — legislators and candidates need to be more transparent. After all, our republic is built on its people, and the people need to be more judicious about what they go after their candidates for.”