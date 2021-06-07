The Turbotville Area Community Carnival Has Arrived

Carnival Coming To Turbotville Park

TURBOTVILLE – The Park at the Turbotville Train Station will have a different look to it for a week. Starting Monday, June 7 and ending on Saturday, June 12, the Turbotville Area Community Carnival will be in going on.

On WKOK Sunrise, board Member John Wolf gave a brief run down on some of the events stating “On Monday we have a pet parade. Wednesday there will be a fireworks show at 9:30pm. Then on Friday we have the Community Parade.” The events continue into Saturday as there will be a car show and a cornhole tournament as well.

Half of the proceeds of the carnival will go back into maintenance towards the park, while the rest of the proceeds go back to the participating groups. Co-Chairman Tammy Wolf tells us, “We have already done underlying electricity. There are a lot of different things that have to be done to maintain the park. Each and every individual group will keep their own funds.”

She says you’ll be able to grab a bite to eat, dance to some live music, and play some games all while enjoying one of the many events planned throughout the week. More information on their Facebook page and on the WKOK Podcast Page.